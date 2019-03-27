Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Corp. (RNST) to Post $0.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $151.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $36.00 price target on Renasant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Renasant stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.48. 112,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,429. Renasant has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $95,978.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,228,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

