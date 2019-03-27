Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways Inc (INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to announce $94.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $103.79 million. International Seaways posted sales of $51.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $334.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $377.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $388.05 million, with estimates ranging from $327.63 million to $430.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.44 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 32.90%.

INSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on International Seaways and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on International Seaways and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,576,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 272,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.10. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.