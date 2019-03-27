Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM) to announce $28.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CRH Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.30 million to $28.70 million. CRH Medical posted sales of $24.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRH Medical will report full year sales of $128.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.45 million to $130.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $143.17 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $158.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRH Medical.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRHM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.62. 4,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,279. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

