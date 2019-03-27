Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Ltd (CB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to post $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. Chubb posted earnings per share of $2.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Compass Point started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Chubb from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.84. 1,788,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,709. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $326,411.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $2,412,771.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

