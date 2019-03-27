Zacks: Analysts Expect Retrophin Inc (RTRX) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). Retrophin reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.42. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 62.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $43.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Retrophin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Retrophin stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 266,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,674. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.02. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,417 shares of company stock valued at $313,080 over the last three months. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

