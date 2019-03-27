Zacks: Analysts Expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce sales of $135.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.01 million. Ichor posted sales of $258.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $643.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.00 million to $650.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $791.78 million, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $815.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. Ichor had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ichor to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

ICHR opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $490.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ichor has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $27.48.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 28,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $613,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,062 shares in the company, valued at $713,147.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $38,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth $159,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.