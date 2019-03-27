Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Realty Corp (DRE) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $202.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BTIG Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.76. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Ann C. Dee sold 18,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $545,803.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,674 shares of company stock worth $2,805,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $93,469,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Duke Realty by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 426,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 118,635 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 71,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 158,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

