Zacks: Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (BRKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce $454.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.36 million and the lowest is $448.64 million. Bruker reported sales of $431.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 527,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,947. Bruker has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

