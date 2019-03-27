Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $601.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) to post $601.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $601.19 million to $602.47 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $564.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $599.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The GEO Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 566,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,592,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,156,000 after buying an additional 495,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,710,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,358,000 after buying an additional 735,209 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,501,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,762,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,448,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,529,000 after buying an additional 286,024 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.