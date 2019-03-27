Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Euronav NV (EURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report sales of $207.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.76 million and the highest is $223.59 million. Euronav posted sales of $78.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $701.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.16 million to $765.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $862.27 million, with estimates ranging from $641.43 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $191.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.76 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Euronav and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of Euronav and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

NYSE:EURN opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.78. Euronav has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,706,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Euronav by 1,326.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,551,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,656 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Euronav by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,008,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 327,132 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,440,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 117,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $11,805,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.