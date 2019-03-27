Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) to Post $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. Cantel Medical reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.22%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Cantel Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

CMD traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.16. 1,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,551. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.15. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $130.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

