Yirendai (YRD) Issues Earnings Results

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.81, Morningstar.com reports. Yirendai had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of YRD opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Yirendai has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $749.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 3.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,756,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yirendai by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yirendai by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 94,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yirendai by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 587,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 79,036 shares in the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Macquarie lowered Yirendai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Yirendai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

