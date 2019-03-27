Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Yamana Gold has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years. Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

AUY opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.86. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $483.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yamana Gold stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

