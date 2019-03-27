Xchange (XCG) Market Cap Hits $9,919.00

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Xchange has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xchange has a market capitalization of $9,919.00 and $0.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.03434736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.01509112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.99 or 0.04179575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.01332603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00118876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.01395262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00319618 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Xchange Coin Profile

Xchange (XCG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG . The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xchange’s official website is xcgtech.com

Xchange Coin Trading

Xchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

