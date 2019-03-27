Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Stake Decreased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up 1.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,113,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,321,271,000 after buying an additional 3,053,820 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Xcel Energy by 4,766.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,702,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,647,167 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Xcel Energy by 624.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,751,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,894,000 after buying an additional 2,371,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,256,000 after buying an additional 863,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Xcel Energy by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,796,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,808,000 after buying an additional 855,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $796,262.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $494,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

