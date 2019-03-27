Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $42,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

In related news, Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $1,336,750.00. Also, Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following two business segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

