Worldpay Inc (WP) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Worldpay accounts for approximately 3.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Worldpay by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WP. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Worldpay from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Worldpay from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

In other news, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $1,340,850.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $5,889,247.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.33. 235,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Worldpay had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Worldpay’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

