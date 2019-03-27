WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

DGRW stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,086. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/wisdomtree-u-s-quality-dividend-growth-fund-dgrw-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-09.html.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.