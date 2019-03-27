WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.
DGRW stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,086. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.
