WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEARCA DON traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,819. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $37.56.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

