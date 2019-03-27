WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of NYSEARCA DON traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,819. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $37.56.
About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund
