WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,077. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund has a one year low of $72.58 and a one year high of $92.54.

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

