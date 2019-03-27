WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (DLS)

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

NYSEARCA DLS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $65.71. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,261. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

