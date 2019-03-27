WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (WFIG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. 543 shares of the stock were exchanged. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $50.34.
