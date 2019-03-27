Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Receives $58.94 Average PT from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Williams-Sonoma to a “hold wsm” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $51.01 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 118,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $2,568,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,817,000 after purchasing an additional 515,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 384,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 325,924 shares during the last quarter.

WSM opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.