Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma to a “hold wsm” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

WSM opened at $57.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $73.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 118,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,568,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,817,000 after purchasing an additional 515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 384,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 325,924 shares during the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

