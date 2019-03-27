Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd Has $6.65 Million Stake in Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 207.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,504 shares during the quarter. Avangrid makes up approximately 7.4% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,141,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,282,000 after purchasing an additional 372,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 354,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 228,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 211,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 211,695 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4,696.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 204,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 200,337 shares during the period. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Avangrid stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,779. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Avangrid Inc has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

