Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2,132.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,440 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.
