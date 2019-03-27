Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJL)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 174,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 161,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. 6,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,346. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

