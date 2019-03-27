Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,773 Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter.

BSJK remained flat at $$24.05 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,977. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

