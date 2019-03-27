Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (FDL)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,467.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 311,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 291,536 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,302,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 45,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000.

FDL stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,002. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $30.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2294 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

