Western Digital Corp (WDC) Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,060 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4,440.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 14.80%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

