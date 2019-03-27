Werner Enterprises (WERN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Werner Enterprises, Inc. is a premier transportation and logistics company. The company is engaged in hauling truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. The Company operates throughout the 48 contiguous states pursuant to operating authority, both common and contract, granted by the Department of Transportation and pursuant to intrastate authority granted by various states. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; temperature-controlled. Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WERN. BidaskClub cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

WERN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,024. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $646.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $14,090,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

