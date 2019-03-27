Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $139,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 100,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,095,000 after purchasing an additional 393,884 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,758,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74,285 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 282,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

