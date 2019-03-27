Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Restaurant Group (RTN)

Restaurant Group (LON: RTN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

3/18/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

3/15/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/15/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

3/15/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/8/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/20/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/15/2019 – Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 170 ($2.22).

2/14/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/14/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 160 ($2.09).

2/14/2019 – Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/6/2019 – Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 165 ($2.16). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2019 – Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Shares of Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $554.12 million and a P/E ratio of 48.17. Restaurant Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 244.41 ($3.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

