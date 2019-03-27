Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aggreko (AGK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aggreko (LON: AGK) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2019 – Aggreko had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/27/2019 – Aggreko was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

3/14/2019 – Aggreko had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/6/2019 – Aggreko had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Aggreko had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Aggreko had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

2/13/2019 – Aggreko had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 610 ($7.97). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON AGK opened at GBX 765.95 ($10.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. Aggreko plc has a 12 month low of GBX 636.80 ($8.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 891.20 ($11.65).

Get Aggreko plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.74 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $9.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Aggreko’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other Aggreko news, insider Ken Hanna sold 3,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.64), for a total transaction of £26,339.22 ($34,416.86).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions  Industrial, and Power Solutions  Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.