Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $251.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 136.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ICPT. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.05 on Wednesday, reaching $106.30. 536,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,877. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.55). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 592.58% and a negative net margin of 172.39%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 23,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total transaction of $3,018,345.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $196,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,448,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,952,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,952,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 575,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 438,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.