WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Holdings Trimmed by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6,740.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,359,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.15. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $80.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $8,345,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,270,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 5,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $432,360.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 456,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,330,208. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

