WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Acushnet worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter worth $217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Acushnet by 141.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Acushnet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.46 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

