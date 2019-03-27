WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 1,541 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,744. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 4,300 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $552,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CASY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

