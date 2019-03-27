WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $26.83 Million Holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (DGRO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 738,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF were worth $26,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,362,000.

DGRO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.55. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a 52 week low of $530.00 and a 52 week high of $689.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2179 per share. This is a positive change from ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

