Waverton Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 546.3% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,623.0% in the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. 2,250,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,594,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $254.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $54.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/waverton-investment-management-ltd-decreases-holdings-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.