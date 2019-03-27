Warburg Research Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €103.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €103.00 ($119.77) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.00 ($116.28).

MRK opened at €98.74 ($114.81) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

