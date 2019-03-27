Warburg Research Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €103.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €103.00 ($119.77) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.00 ($116.28).

MRK opened at €98.74 ($114.81) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, and colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

