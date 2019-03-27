Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 22,573 Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gray Television by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

GTN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. 5,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,055. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Gray Television had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTN. ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

