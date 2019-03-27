Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Position in AAON, Inc. (AAON)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,795 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,811,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,669,000 after buying an additional 254,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in AAON by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,950,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,316,000 after buying an additional 80,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,950,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,316,000 after buying an additional 80,857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AAON by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after buying an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AAON by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $26,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gary D. Fields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. 6,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,488. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAON. BidaskClub downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Position in AAON, Inc. (AAON)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/wakefield-asset-management-lllp-purchases-new-position-in-aaon-inc-aaon.html.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.