Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Stake in Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,924. The company has a market capitalization of $558.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $69.48.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

