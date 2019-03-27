Wajax (WJX) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “average” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wajax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.30.

Shares of TSE WJX opened at C$16.42 on Monday. Wajax has a 1 year low of C$15.43 and a 1 year high of C$28.17. The company has a market cap of $324.96 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

