WABCO (WBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $146.68

Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $146.68 and last traded at $146.01, with a volume of 854159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.39.
WBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded WABCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WABCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on WABCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $134.00 target price on WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WABCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.47.
The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
WABCO announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total transaction of $138,464.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,747.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBC. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WABCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in WABCO during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in WABCO by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in WABCO by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TLP Group LLC increased its position in WABCO by 193.3% during the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period.
About WABCO (NYSE:WBC)
WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.
