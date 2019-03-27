W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,156,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,400,000 after acquiring an additional 77,478 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, April 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

