VTG AG (VT9) Receives €55.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of VTG AG (ETR:VT9) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.75 ($64.83).

Several research firms have commented on VT9. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

ETR:VT9 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €52.90 ($61.51). The stock had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99. VTG has a 1 year low of €44.60 ($51.86) and a 1 year high of €56.40 ($65.58).

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out its rail freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight cars and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

