vSlice (VSL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, vSlice has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. vSlice has a market cap of $51,342.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vSlice token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get vSlice alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00409883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.01615169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00229785 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00001343 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.