Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (IID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

IID stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

About Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

